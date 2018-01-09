Overwatch League to Stream on Twitch for Inaugural Season

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “The inaugural season of the Overwatch League will be available to stream worldwide on social video service Twitch. The media rights partnership was announced Tuesday morning, one day ahead of the launch of the Overwatch League’s first season on Twitch.tv/overwatchleague. The Overwatch League, which sports financial backers such as New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Sacramento Kings co-owner Andy Miller, was announced last November as a competitive league for Blizzard’s first-person shooter Overwatch.”

