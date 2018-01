Variety reports: “WWE is launching a new virtual-reality initiative in partnership with NextVR — promising to bring fans literally inside the ring with up-close-and-raw VR highlight recaps of select 2018 WWE events. The companies expect to produce six VR experiences this year, each slated to run about 10 minutes in length. They’ll be available to watch for free on a new WWE channel in the NextVR app following each event.”

