Jimmy Iovine Denies Apple Exit, Says Streamers Must Create Original Content To Compete

Hypebot reports: “‘I’m in the band,’ says Jimmy Iovine, adding that he has no plans to leave Apple. His pushback came after multiple sources reported that the former Beats executive and record industry mogul would exit in August after his final stock vetted and employment contract expired. The industry veteran also cautioned against complacency, even as streaming is driving a music industry turnaround.”
Home Featured Top Slider Jimmy Iovine Denies Apple Exit, Says Streamers Must Create Original Content To...