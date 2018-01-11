30 Years After His Death, Roy Orbison Is Going On Tour Again — In Hologram Form

Billboard reports: “In collaboration with Orbison’s Estate — managed by the late singer’s sons under the name “Roy’s Boys” — a new subsidiary of Base Entertainment called Base Hologram is taking a virtual Orbison on an international tour with local symphony orchestras. The tour is titled “In Dreams,” named after Orbison’s hit single, and the hologram will make its first-ever public appearance at the APAP Conference this Sunday.”
30 Years After His Death, Roy Orbison Is Going On Tour Again...