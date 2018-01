Deadline Hollywood reports: “AT&T Audience Network has announced its full slate of original programming for the first half of the new year, including the new series premiere of Condor and season pick-ups available exclusively on DirecTV, DirecTV NOW and AT&T U-verse. Condor, Audience Network’s new conspiracy thriller series produced by MGM Television and Skydance Television, will premiere on Wednesday, June 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.”

Read more