Home Featured Top Slider Snapchat’s big redesign bashed in 83% of user reviews

Snapchat’s big redesign bashed in 83% of user reviews

By
Staff Report
-
1
0
SHARE
Photo via Tim Savage on Pexels under the Creative Commons License

Tech Crunch reports: “Confusingly jamming Stories in between private messages has sparked backlash amongst the first users of Snapchat’s sweeping redesign. In the few countries including the U.K., Australia, and Canada where the redesign is widely available, 83 percent of App Store reviews (1,941) for the update are negative with one or two stars, according to data provided to TechCrunch by mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR