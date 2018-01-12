Swedish firm G:loot receives largest esports investment in Nordic region’s history

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Swedish firm G:loot has been backed to the tune of $12.1 million, in what is the Nordic region’s largest esports investment to date. As reported by PocketGamer.biz, the investment was led by Swedbank Robur. G:loot, formerly known as Gumbler, developed an esports platform that facilitates gamers on mobile, tablet, and PC games to compete and win real money against friends and strangers alike.”

