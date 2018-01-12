The New #MeToo Economy: Hollywood Lawyers, Crisis PR Pros Seeing “Unprecedented” Uptick in Business

The Hollywood reporter reports: “The #MeToo movement has very publicly iced the careers of accused sexual offenders like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Matt Lauer, but the movement has been a job creator as well, keeping the handlers and staff around accusers and accused busier than ever. It’s no surprise that litigators who handle harassment claims have seen an uptick, but for some the size has been remarkable.”
