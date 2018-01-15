BBC Launches Long-Gestating Digital Factual Service BBC Ideas

Deadline Hollywood reports: “British broadcaster BBC has launched BBC Ideas, its long-gestating digital factual service that aims to be ‘more rewarding than stalking your ex’s ex’s ex on Facebook’. The service, which was unveiled by Director General Tony Hall in 2015, has now gone live and will target audiences aged 25-55 with a slew of ‘intelligent’ audio, video and written articles drawn from across the BBC and third party producers.”

Read more