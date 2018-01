Venture Beat reports: “Team Dignitas announced today that it has signed a Super Smash Bros. Melee team, the first in its 14-year history. Team Dignitas is one of the most recognizable names in esports and was acquired by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016. Super Smash Bros. Melee came out back in 2001 for the GameCube, but it remains a popular competitive game even as it ages and Nintendo releases sequels.”

