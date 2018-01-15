Overwatch League’s opening day peaked at 425,000 concurrent Twitch viewers

Venture Beat reports: “The Overwatch League had its opening day on January 10, hosting the new esports endeavor’s first three matches. At its peak, the Twitch stream topped out at 425,000 concurrent viewers on Twitch, according to Blizzard. But the Overwatch’s League debut wasn’t the largest event in esports history. Dota 2’s International 2017 tournament peaked at 5 million concurrent viewers, for example.”

Read more