Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Ubisoft and Tencent have today announced a strategic partnership in order to bring a number Ketchapp mobile games to Tencent’s social media app Weixin Mini-Game. With around 980 million monthly active user, Weixin is the most popular mobile app in China, and could be the perfect gateway for Ubisoft into the lucrative and difficult to permeate region.”

Read more