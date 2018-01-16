Universal Music Publishing Group, Disney Music Publishing Agreement Expands to U.K., Continental Europe

Variety reports: “Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) is expanding its business relationship with Disney Music Publishing (DMP) to additional territories including the United Kingdom, Ireland, continental Europe, Israel and countries in Africa and the Caribbean. DMP is the music publishing division of The Disney Music Group (DMG) and is comprised of 34 individual publishing companies holding worldwide rights.”
Home deals Universal Music Publishing Group, Disney Music Publishing Agreement Expands to U.K., Continental...