Apple’s first scripted comedy will star Kristen Wiig

The Verge reports: “Apple just won a bidding war for a TV comedy series produced by and starring SNL alum Kristen Wiig. The 10-episode series is Apple’s first scripted half-hour comedy, according toThe Hollywood Reporter, and is inspired by an upcoming short story collection by Curtis Sittenfeld called You Think It, I’ll Say It. Reese Witherspoon is set to executive produce alongside Wiig under her women-focused production company, Hello Sunshine. ”

Read more