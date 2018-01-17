NBA, Verizon Pact for Live-Game Subscriptions on Yahoo, Tech Development

Variety reports: “Verizon and the NBA have entered into an expanded deal covering distribution of live games on NBA League Pass — as well as highlights packages and other original content — across Yahoo and the telco’s other Oath properties. Also under the multiyear deal, the league and Verizon will jointly develop new content formats and ‘unique fan experiences,’ including augmented reality and VR, built on top of the Verizon Wireless 5G network.”

