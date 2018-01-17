The Verge reports: “Nintendo announced a number of new titles for the Switch last week, and now it’s ready to launch something entirely new. A teaser has appeared on Nintendo’s UK site hinting at a “new interactive experience for Nintendo Switch that’s specifically crafted for kids and those who are kids at heart.” Nintendo says ‘tune in’ later today, so it’s presumably some type of live stream announcement.”
Home Featured Top Slider Nintendo teases new Switch ‘interactive experience’ announcement for today