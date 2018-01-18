Venture Beat reports: “Oculus already has a dedicated in-house team that funds virtual reality projects, but it’s now launching a program to help developers who are just starting out in VR. Beginning today, it’s accepting applications for Oculus Start, an initiative that will offer technical support for small teams. Developers can apply for free through Oculus’s website, and the platform is planning to accept up to 2,000 participants.”
Oculus opens applications for its new VR developer support program