Sony Teams Up With Survios to Bring ‘Jumanji: The VR Adventure’ to...

Variety reports: “Sony Pictures Virtual Reality has struck a partnership with Los Angeles-based virtual reality (VR) startup Survios to bring the recently-released ‘Jumanji: The VR Adventure’ to VR arcades around the world. The studio’s virtual reality unit is also releasing the game on consumer VR headsets this month.”

