The Verge reports: “Spotify announced today that it’s expanding its audio slate to include ‘visual podcasts’ about news, politics, and entertainment. These shows, available in playlist form, will feature a multimedia component that includes text, video, and photos as part of a new format that Spotify is calling ‘Spotlight.’ The format doesn’t change much about Spotify’s interface as it currently exists, but rather supplements the listening experience.”
Spotify launches Spotlight, a multimedia take on podcasts and more