Tech Crunch reports: “Google has yet more news from China after the U.S. search firm announced a patent cross-licensing agreement with Chinese tech giant Tencent. The terms were not disclosed, but Google said the tie-in with Tencent, which is valued at over $500 billion, covers ‘a broad range of products and technologies’ and is ‘long-term.’ The two firms pledged to work together on future innovation and technology.”

