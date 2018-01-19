MoviePass launches a new division to acquire and distribute movies

The Verge reports: “At a panel during the Sundance Film Festival today, MoviePass announced a new subsidiary called MoviePass Ventures, Deadline reports. The new division will acquire and release movies with the help of a film distributor. MoviePass has grown rapidly since dropping its prices to a flat fee of $10 per month in August. Last month, the startup announced it had more than 1 million subscribers.”
