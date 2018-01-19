Deadline Hollywood reports: “The Producers Guild of America has adopted new guidelines designed to combat sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. The guidelines, which were unanimously ratified Wednesday at a special meeting of the PGA board, represent the initial recommendations from the PGA’s Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force, which was created last October in response to the avalanche of allegations of sexual harassment and abuse by high-profile industry figures.”
Producers Guild Sets Anti-Sexual Harassment Guidelines