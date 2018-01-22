Golden Globes TV Rights on the Market as NBC Negotiates With HFPA, Dick Clark Productions

Variety reports: “The domestic TV rights to the Golden Globe Awards are on the market. NBC is in negotiations with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions on a new multiyear deal for the rights to the show, which has blossomed into Hollywood’s glitziest event on the winter awards season calendar, behind the Oscars. NBC has carried the Globes since 1993 and has the first shot at cutting a new deal.”
