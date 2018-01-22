Wonder Woman 2 will be the first production to adopt new anti-sexual harassment guidelines

The Verge reports: “Wonder Woman 2 will be the first film production to officially adopt the Producers Guild of America’s anti-sexual harassment guidelines. The PGA issued guidelines on Friday for producers, cast, crew, and other team members to recognize and combat sexual harassment both on and off set. The announcement that Wonder Woman 2 would be the first production to implement the new recommendations was made at the PGA Awards on Saturday by the presidents of the Guild.”

