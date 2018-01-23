Esports One will use AI to help viewers make sense of esports events

Venture Beat reports: “Esports One has raised $3 million to provide AI-based analytics for esports fans. The goal is to help solve one of esports’ biggest challenges: The action unfolds so fast that it’s hard for spectators to know what’s going on in a match. The Los Angeles-based startup said it uses computer vision, machine learning, and custom analytics to help esports enthusiasts understand in real time what is happening in an esports match.”

Read more