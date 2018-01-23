Home Featured Top Slider SoundExchange Launches Free NOI Loookup Of 60M Songs

SoundExchange Launches Free NOI Loookup Of 60M Songs

By
Staff Report
-
2
0
SHARE
Photo via NY - http://nyphotographic.com/ on The Blue Diamond Gallery under the Creative Commons License

Hypebot reports: “SoundExchange subsidiary SXWorks has launched a free database that allows music publishers and songwriters to search more than 60 million address unknown Notice of Intention to Use (NOI) song filings that have been made to the U.S. Copyright Office. It is the first tool that allows songwriters and music publishers to quickly and easily search address unknown filings by Spotify and other music services for for use of their works.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR