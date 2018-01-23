SoundExchange Launches Free NOI Loookup Of 60M Songs

Hypebot reports: “SoundExchange subsidiary SXWorks has launched a free database that allows music publishers and songwriters to search more than 60 million address unknown Notice of Intention to Use (NOI) song filings that have been made to the U.S. Copyright Office. It is the first tool that allows songwriters and music publishers to quickly and easily search address unknown filings by Spotify and other music services for for use of their works.”

Read more