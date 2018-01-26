Microsoft’s Mixer follows Twitch with addition of direct tipping and game sales

Tech Crunch reports: “Mixer, Microsoft’s answer to Twitch, will soon allow its streamers to start selling games and other downloadable content via its service, and will introduce tipping, the company announced this week in its year-end wrap-up. The game sales will be made possible through the new Mixer Direct Purchase program, which is now in testing ahead of a broad, public launch, Microsoft says.”
