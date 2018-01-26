Twitter now lets advertisers sponsor publishers’ Moments

Tech Crunch reports: “Twitter has added a new advertising product to its lineup. The company announced today it’s offering brands the ability to sponsor Moments – the ‘Stories’-like feature that includes a series of tweets, often including images, GIFs and video – from select publishers. The first Sponsored Moment is already live, Twitter says, and the feature is now broadly available to all publishers who participate in In-Stream Sponsorships worldwide.”
