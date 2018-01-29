Comic Book Shake-Up: DMG Entertainment Acquires Valiant

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “The battle for cinematic universes has taken a new turn as DMG Entertainment, the entertainment company involved with movies such as Looper and Chappaquiddick, has acquired Valiant Entertainment, the comic publisher that boasts the third-largest universe of superhero characters. DMG, run by founder and CEO Dan Mintz, already had a 57 percent stake in Valiant, but made a strategic move for whole ownership in order to make a concerted push into film, television and other media platforms.”

