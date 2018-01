The Verge reports: “On Saturday, the Copyright Royalty Board (CRB) announced that songwriters will get a pay raise from streaming services for the next five years, increasing their rate from 10.5 percent of revenue to 15.1 percent, a 43.8 percent increase. The shift, which is the largest increase in CRB history, came as a result of a dispute between the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) and the music streaming services run by Apple, Google, Spotify, Amazon, and Pandora.”

