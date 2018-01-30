Makers of Chat Fiction App Yarn Raise $13 Million, Add Original From ‘Saw’ Writers

Variety reports: “Mammoth Media, the company behind the Wishbone and Yarn mobile apps, has raised a $13 million Series A round of funding led by Greylock Partners, with participation of Los Angeles-based Mammoth incubator Science Inc. The company wants to use the money to further invest in mobile storytelling. ‘Mammoth Media is defining this new generation of mobile media,’ said Greylock Partners partner Josh Elman, who also joined Mammoth’s board of directors, in a statement.”

