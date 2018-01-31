Amdocs to Acquire Vubiquity to Further Expand into the Media & Entertainment Business

“Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of solutions to communications and media companies, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Vubiquity, a leading provider of premium content services and technology solutions, subject to customary closing conditions. The two companies are excited about the acquisition with the increased capacity to now deliver enhanced digital content capabilities for network operators, video distributors, OTT companies, content owners and content producers.”

