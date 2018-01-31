Ex-Apple TV Execs Have Raised $46 Million for Live-Broadcasting Startup Caffeine

Variety reports: “Two former Apple TV designers have raised a big bucket of venture-capital money to launch Caffeine: a startup looking to take on Amazon-owned Twitch with a new social-broadcasting service. The duo, Ben Keighran and Sam Roberts, formed Caffeine in April 2016. Caffeine has released its platform and tools for live-streaming games — and other content — in a beta version at caffeine.tv on the web and via its iOS app.”

