Variety reports: “Their 21st Century Fox won a coveted contract to air the NFL’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ for the next five seasons, a deal that will lend some heft to its Fox broadcast network as it separates from a significant passel of media assets its parent is selling to Walt Disney Co. Under terms of the deal, Fox Sports gets to air 11 games on Fox Broadcasting that will be simulcast on the NFL Network and in Spanish on Fox Deportes.”

Read more