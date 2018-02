The Hollywood Reporter reports: “U.K. cinema giant Cineworld, which currently has no theaters in the U.S, said Friday that its shareholders have approved its $3.6 billion deal to acquire U.S. exhibition powerhouse Regal Entertainment Group. The transaction, expected to close by early March, would make Cineworld the second-biggest movie exhibitor in the U.S., putting it in a better position to compete with AMC Theatres and possibly giving it more leverage in negotiations with Hollywood studios.”

