Sprint commits to launching mobile 5G nationwide in 2019, raising prices

Venture Beat reports: “Following a series of increasingly concrete 5G rollout announcements from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, Sprint today committed to launching mobile 5G service nationally in the first half of 2019 — at somewhat higher prices. The commitment suggests that the fourth-place U.S. carrier may lag behind larger rivals AT&T and Verizon, which will begin 5G deployments later in 2018, but may beat T-Mobile, which is targeting 2020 for full nationwide 5G coverage.”

