‘Overwatch’ League’s Shanghai Dragons reportedly signing the league’s first female player

Mashable reports: The current worst team in the Overwatch League is looking to shake up its roster part-way through the first season, including signing the first female player in Overwatch League history. South Korean Overwatch player Kim ‘Geguri’ Se-yeon is going to be joining the ranks of the Shanghai Dragons along with Lee ‘Fearless’ Eui-Seok and Cheon ‘Ado’ Ki-hyun, according to a report from ESPN Tuesday.”

