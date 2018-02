Billboard reports: “In its best quarter since its public debut, Snapchat parent Snap Inc. brought in nearly $286 million in revenue during the fourth quarter of 2017, up 72 percent from the same period the previous year. It lost 28 cents per share. Investors, who had been expecting revenue of $255 million and a loss of 33 cents per share, sent the stock soaring on the strong earnings beat.”

