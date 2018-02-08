Number of streamers earning money on Twitch spikes by 223% in 2017

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “The number of Twitch content creators earning money through streaming spiked by 223% last year, according to data released by the video platform. In a 2017 retrospective, Twitch revealed that it reached two million unique monthly broadcasters. Meanwhile Twitch extensions, the platform’s flagship program which allows viewers to interact directly with streamers’ games, also enjoyed a positive first year.”
