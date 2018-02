Hypebot reports: “For the first time this year, less than half of US internet users ages 12 to 17 will use Facebook via any device at least once per month. The number of US Facebook users ages 11 and younger will decline by 9.3%., according to eMarketer. Additionally, the number of users ages 12 to 17 and 18 to 24 will decrease by 5.6% and 5.8%, respectively.”

