Venture Beat reports: “Ubisoft revealed during it financial report today for the third quarter for 2017-2018 that it is the top third-party publisher for Nintendo’s Switch. Ubisoft’s Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is Switch’s top third-party game in 2017, although we do not know its exact sales numbers. The turn-based tactics mashup launched on August 29. Ubisoft expects long-lasting sales for the game, with upcoming Donkey Kong-based downloadable content coming in spring.”

