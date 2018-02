Variety reports: “After a six-week standoff, Starz and Altice USA have come to terms on a new carriage agreement. The 16 Starz-Encore channels went dark on Altice USA systems on Jan. 1 after the previous contract expired. The sides traded barbs in the media, blaming each other for the impasse. The multi-year pact includes a provision for Altice USA to offer Starz’s standalone streaming app as a bundle with Altice’s broadband service.”

Read more