Variety reports: “Sony’s Playstation VR headset is getting a big price cut: Starting February 18, Sony is going to sell its virtual reality (VR) headset for just $200, down from its regular price of $300. The company is also discounting two Playstation VR content bundles by $100 each. With these new discounts, Sony is continuing to position Playstation VR as the most affordable VR headset on the market.”

