The Verge reports: “Qualcomm has revealed a new reference design for a Snapdragon 845 VR headset today. The headset uses the similarly named mobile Snapdragon 845 system architecture that the company announced last month, which can be used for VR and AR. The Snapdragon 845 headset is capable of displaying two 2400 x 2400 pixel screens at 120 frames per second, which is considerably higher than most existing headsets.”

