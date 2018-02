Venture Beat reports: “FanAI has raised $2.5 million in seed funding for its platform that uses artificial intelligence to monetize esports fans. Esports ventures are getting a lot of funding these days, and market researcher Newzoo believes esports will grow to $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion in 2020. Santa Monica, California-based FanAI figures out the value of fan data in order to optimize sponsorship engagement within esports.”

Read more