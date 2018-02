Venture Beat reports: “The nonprofit 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is celebrating Women’s History Month with its Twitch BroadcastHER Grant for women creators who livestream. From March 1 to April 1, it has partnered with Twitch to run a charity stream that will feature 10 women broadcasters. The goal is to encourage folks to donate to 1DF to contribute to the BroadcastHER Grant.”

