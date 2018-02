Deadline reports: “We’re finally getting some reaction, if not explanation, about the abrupt announcement last night that the board of directors of The Weinstein Company is moving the beleaguered company into bankruptcy protection. The board moved because it said lead bidders Maria Contreras-Sweet, Ron Burkle and Lantern Capital would not float cash flow, this after the New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman stopped a $500 million deal from closing by filing a civil rights lawsuit.”

