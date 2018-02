The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Discovery Communications, the company behind such cable networks as the Discovery Channel, TLC and OWN, on Tuesday reported better than expected fourth-quarter earnings and said it has received clearance from the U.S. Department of Justice to acquire Scripps Networks Interactive. Discovery has said it expects to close its acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive for $11.9 billion, or $14.6 billion including debt, early this year.”

