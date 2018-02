Billboard reports: “Two months after swapping shares with Spotify, tech giant Tencent is again venturing outside its Chinese comfort zone by leading a $115 million investment in Indian music streaming service Gaana. The capital infusion marks the first time Gaana has raised outside money, which will be used to develop AI-based features and add oomph to its Spotify-like offering — a paid subscription service, as well as an ad-based free tier.”

