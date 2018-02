Variety reports: “NBCUniversal is taking a less-is-more approach to the economics of TV. The Comcast-backed media conglomerate, which operates NBC, Telemundo, USA, MSNBC and E!, among other TV networks, intends to cut the number of advertisements in its commercial pods during original primetime programming by 20% starting in the fourth quarter, and the amount of ad time during those primetime shows by 10%.”

